MIAMI (WSVN) - Several pieces of jewelry were taken after a trio of thieves pulled off a gas station steal.

The incident happened on Biscayne and 36th Street in Miami.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when three men, who were armed and wore masks, demanded his jewelry.

The thieves took off with three chains and a watch.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

