SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people who were caught on surveillance video smashing into a sneaker store in Southwest Miami-Dade overnight.

Surveillance video from Kicks Circuit showed a dark-colored SUV parking in front of the shoe store, located at 11776 SW 104th St. at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Three subjects are seen exiting the SUV, with two taking multiple bins out from the back of the vehicle, while the other breaks through the front door with several kicks.

Sebastian Quintana, a part owner of the shoe store, said it hurt to watch the group of masked individuals ransack his store.

“I feel disrespected. We feel disrespected,” said Quintana. “We’re still going little by little, trying to see what exactly they took. We don’t know an exact amount yet, but it’s past, like, around $15,000 to 20,000.”

Once inside, the trio got to work quickly, shoving everything they could get their hands on into the bins they brought with them.

“All our clothing is gone. All our good stuff is gone. We have nothing left to show,” said Quintana.

Quintana said he believes the subjects planned this out, ensuring to grab all the expensive brand items his store had in stock.

“Majority of our Supreme, Bape, Valley, all the really sought-after, expensive brands that we have here,” said Quintana. “Those that are part of this community know how hard it is to come up on some of this stuff.”

A similar heist happened at another shoe store in Pembroke Pines earlier this year.

Security footage captured three subjects smashing the glass entrance door to the Stepped On Kicks store, located at 12399 Pembroke Road, May 23.

“It makes me feel disgusted. It makes you feel like someone is coming into a space that’s supposed to be welcome,” Sandy Napole, the manager for Stepped On Kicks, told 7News back in May.

That break-in was carried out in the same fashion. The three subjects carried several large bins inside Napole’s store with them, tearing apart the store as they took everything they could fit and making off with around $20,000 in merchandise.

Back in Southwest Miami-Dade, Quintana believes the way this group hit his store showed that this was likely not their first time.

“It was really quick, it was planned out. It’s not their first time doing it. They will do it again if nobody does anything,” said Quintana.

In the wake of the break-in, Quintana and his team are now left to pick up the pieces.

“We have to replace our front door, which is impact-proof. We have to replace our front windows, which are impact-proof,” said Quintana. “It’s gonna take us a while to come back from it.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

