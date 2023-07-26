MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police Department seeks the public’s help to locate the missing Disabled Adult.

Vernon Anthony Thompson, 28, was last seen in the area of Northwest 179 Street and Northwest 17 Avenue, at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, a camouflage army cap and white sneakers.

Thompson stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is diagnosed with a mental health condition and has limited verbal skills.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

