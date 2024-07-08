SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Ediberto Jesus Arocho Jr. was last seen near the 9200 Block of SW 124th Street at around 6 p.m. on June 13.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to authorities, he suffers from Bipolar/ Schizophrenia disorder and may be in need of service. He meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

