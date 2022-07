MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two slender and short built 12-year-old girls who went missing.

Angely Rivera and Amanda Parado were last seen in the Flagmiami area, Tuesday.

If you know their whereabouts, please contact 305-603-6300.

