MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for two people in connection to the theft of a van in Miami.

Surveillance video captured a woman as she jumped into the passenger side of the vehicle near Northwest 25th Avenue and 23rd Street, April 14. Her accomplice was already in the driver’s seat.

City of Miami Police officers later found the damaged van and returned it to the owner.

The victim, Juan Blanco, said the locks and ignition need to be repaired.

“They made a mess. They actually crashed it on one side, and they made a mess out of it. I mean, it barely works now,” he said. “The shifts don’t work correctly, I can’t even open up my doors. so they really messed it up.”

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

