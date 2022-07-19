MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding two juveniles who were taken by their biological mother.

According to police, the mother, Jemina Reina Gutierrez arrived to see 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez and 6-year-old Jody Gutierrez at around 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Jemina Reina then removed the children from the custody of their legal guardian without permission and fled the area.

Jemina Reina Gutierrez- Suspect

The three have not been seen since.

Josiah stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 39 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt with a hoodie, gray pants and blue shoes with a white border.

Jody stands 5 feet tall, weighs 59 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, Black skirt and silver sandals.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Josiah, Jody and Jemina Reina should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

