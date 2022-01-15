SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 18-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said Juan Carlos Ortega-Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 27 along the 7300 block of Southwest 82nd Street.

Ortega-Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Ortega-Rodriguez abruptly left the location where he was last seen and has not made contact with any family or friends. He may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact MDPD detective K. Fernandez Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

