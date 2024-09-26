NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Sindi Pena Sandoval was last seen on Friday, Aug. 9, around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of NW 103rd Lane.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. and 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white and pink Nike sneakers.

Authorities believe she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

