NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Anastasia Valdween Bernadin left her residence in the area of 167th Street and Northeast 35th Avenue between 5:15 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 4 feet, 9 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has long black hair.

Authorities said that she is part of the city of North Miami Beach Athletic Program, but was not present on Thursday for the program.

Police said that Bernadin contacted law enforcement and “advised she was safe but did not want to disclose her location.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 305-949-5500.

