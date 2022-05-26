MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Katherine Roig was last seen on Tuesday near the 67th 16400 Block of Northwest Ave. at around 4 p.m. She was wearing a black/red sweater, black jeans, black/ white/red Nike sneakers and was carrying a dark colored duffel bag before she went missing.

Roig has black hair with brown eyes, she stands at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about Roig’s whereabouts should contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

