MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

Katherine Roig, 14, and Jasmine Hernandez, 15, were last seen on Tuesday at the 16400 Block of Northwest 67th Ave. at around 4 p.m.

Roig was wearing a black/red sweater, black jeans, black/ white/red Nike sneakers and was carrying a dark colored duffel bag before she went missing.

She stands at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and blue shorts.

She stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 131 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two juveniles are believed to be together and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Roig’s whereabouts should contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

