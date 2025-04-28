MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami’s Model City area.

According to Miami Police, Yeicor Delarosa was last seen on Sunday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

