MIAMI (WSVN) - A busy Brickell neighborhood was swarmed by police officers in the middle of the day

7News cameras captured several City of Miami Police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officers went floor by floor inside the building as they conducted their search.

As of Saturday night, it’s unclear whether they have made any arrests.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.