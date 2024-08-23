NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they believe they know who the driver behind a hit-and-run in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood is, as they continue their search for the woman who, they said, sent a mother and her 6-month-old son to the hospital.

Surveillance video captured the baby’s cries moments after the crash near the corner of Northeast 191st Street and Seventh Avenue, in the Aventura Isles neighborhood, Thursday morning.

“A car hit a lady with a stroller, with a young baby,” said an Aventura Isles resident who identified himself as Neil.

“To hit and run like this, to leave a young woman with a baby, unacceptable,” said witness Orit Feigelman.

The surveillance video, provided to 7News by a neighbor, shows the driver of the SUV involved in the crash picking up the infant’s stroller moments after impact.

But the motorist, seen wearing a vest like those worn by delivery drivers, didn’t stick around. Instead, she took off.

“She kept delivering the packages for Amazon. So bad,” said Feigelman.

But Feigelman said her neighbor Cassie Kress, a nurse, spotted the victims and rushed to their aid.

“Cassie saved [the mother’s] life,” said Feigelman,

Kress spoke with 7News on Thursday. She said she ran out of her home to help after she heard the crash.

“The baby did have a bruise, or like a bump on his head with some abrasions,” she said.

Neighbors said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Kress took a 7News crew to the street corner where the SUV hit the victims.

“The hit actually happened right here; you see it in the camera. The driver was coming from this angle and just made a sharp left,” she said. “[The mother] was dragged, like, on top on the car, all the way over to this spot.”

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The baby has since been released and is recovering at home.

Neighbors said the driver was wearing a blue vest and delivering packages in the neighborhood.

“She was speeding, for sure, and definitely, don’t use your phone [while driving],” said Feigelman.

7News reached out to Amazon to see whether she was one of their drivers. A spokesperson said they’ll look into it.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

