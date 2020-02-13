Police say officer stabbed by man fatally shot on Ocean Drive faces long road to recovery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer who was stabbed by a man moments before, police said, the assailant was shot and killed by fellow officers on Ocean Drive is facing a long road to recovery, and now his family is in need of the community’s help.

Veteran Miami Beach Police Officer Ricardo “Chip” Castillo is a family man.

“He’s got a 10-month-old boy. He’s got a little girl on the way, who should be born probably in a little over a month,” said Kevin Millan, president of the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police.

But Millan said Castillo is unable to provide for his loved ones because of stabbing injuries to his left arm and leg that he suffered on Jan. 11.

The officer suffered blood loss, nerve damage and other injuries. He is currently using a walker.

“We’re talking just gruesome injuries,” said Millan.

Police said 49-year-old Ryan Simms slashed Castillo with a butcher knife seconds before officers opened fire, killing Simms.

Cellphone video captured police officers discharging their firearms on Ocean Drive, near 10th Street.

Minutes earlier, security video shows Simms wielding the large knife along a crowded sidewalk on Ocean Drive.

Responding officers said they tried to convince Simms to drop the weapon. When those requests proved unsuccessful, they used a stun gun, but he still kept coming at them.

Moments later, police said, Simms stabbed Castillo at least twice.

Paramedics transported the injured officer to Ryder Trauma Center, where he went into surgery.

He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Millan said Castillo will remain out of work for a while.

“The guy can’t even tie his own shoes,” he said.

Miami Beach Police officers and the FOP said they are there for Castillo is every way, but he and his family are still in need of help.

“He’s got a very long road ahead of him,” said Millan.

Castillo’s wife has quit her job and is currently his full-time caretaker.

“Things you take for granted that you can do on an everyday basis, from getting around the house, which is extremely difficult,” said Millan, “not being to cook or serve yourself anything, really, not being able to chase your kids around. Please help this officer who is out helping the public out here.”

The police-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FOP has set up a fund to help Castillo and his family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

