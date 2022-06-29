MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at a home along the 17900 block of Northwest 43rd Court just before 11 p.m., Tuesday, after they received a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers arrived to the scene to find the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident started off in Broward County as a dispute about money between a group of friends.

Althea Sterling said the violent encounter happened inside her home while she was at work.

“I said, ‘Oh, somebody got shot in my home, and I have to go home,'” she said.

Sterling said she got home to find her street flooded with police officers.

“I was panicking. I didn’t even know what I was seeing,” she said.

MGPD and Plantation Police said this shooting was related to an abduction case at a Plantation Airbnb.

Police said one man was abducted and brought to the home in Miami Gardens, where he rents a room from Sterling.

Sterling said her son was home when her tenant and another man walked into the house.

“Four young men kidnapped him in the car from Plantation, and three left back in the car, one of them with a gun,” she said. “He thought they were playing, said he was going to kill him for money.”

Detectives said one man demanded money from Sterling’s tenant and pulled out a gun.

“The tenant wrestled the gun from the robber, [and the robber] took the gun and killed him,” said Sterling. “I guess he was trying to protect himself.”

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, his condition remains unknown.

The body of the deceased victim was later taken away to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

MGPD and Plantation Police have not said anything about any arrests or charges as both agencies continue to investigate this case. They have not released the name of the man who was killed.

