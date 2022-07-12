SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is warning other drivers after a man spit on her car, and she said, that’s not all he did.

It was a vulgar and disgusting display out on the roads of Southwest Miami-Dade, as a mother said she was horrified when she encountered a man Friday afternoon, on the way to a friend’s house.

“I’m still a little shaken up by the whole thing,” said Natasha Garcia. “I had my 6-year-old daughter in the car.”

She said she doesn’t know why the man began tailgating her on Bird Road near Southwest 127th Avenue. Although, she said, when she stopped at a red light, a few blocks later, the man became furious and started honking at her.

“Once the light turned green I started going, he kinda cut, he started backing up like he was going to hit me, and then he jumped out of the car,” said Gracia.

That’s when she said things took a turn.

“I just started recording him, and he went even crazier,” said Garcia. “He started grabbing himself and screaming elude things.”

Not only was the interaction disturbing, but she said it was also concerning.

Garcia told 7News before she pulled her phone out, the man tried to open her doors.

“So many things were going through my mind. Everything just happened so fast. All I can think was my child’s in the car, you know, I just have to protect her,” she said.

Garcia said she called police to report the incident, and while officers said this is an appalling occurrence, what the man is seen doing on camera is technically not criminal behavior, therefore there was not much they could do.

She is hoping by getting this story out into the public, she could warn the community to be cautious and hopefully avoid a situation like she had encountered from happening again.

“You got to be careful, you never know who you can come across on the road,” said Gracia. “Anything can happen in the blink of an eye.”

