MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after what police described as an officer-involved shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 79th Street and Tenth Avenue, Friday night.

According to investigators, they received a call about a man who was shooting a firearm into the air.

Responding officers arrived to find a subject armed with an assault rifle outside of a car.

“Units arrived shortly thereafter. They were able to make contact with the individual,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

At some point, detectives said, an officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject in the chest and stomach area.

Paramedics transported the subject to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Cameras showed first responders wheeling the patient into the hospital. One paramedic was seen giving oxygen to the injured man.

Investigators said the subject lives near where he was shot, along the 7800 block of Northeast Tenth Avenue.

Video from a nearby balcony captured multiple police cruisers responding to the scene.

Officers have shut down Northeast 79th Street between Eighth and Tenth avenues while they investigate. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be the lead agency in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.