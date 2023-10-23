MIAMI (WSVN) - A situation unfolded in Miami when authorities rushed to assist a distressed naked man in the water near a sea wall on Brickell Key.

On Monday morning, marine units surrounded the man, along with police officers, who were also seen on the sea wall as they attempted to aid in the situation.

According to 7SkyForce’s Ralph Rayburn, the man was having issues before he jumped into the ocean. He reportedly was approached by law enforcement when he fled the scene with a knife.

After he jumped into the water, he momentarily swam around the east side of Brickell Key for about 10 minutes until marine units arrived. Authorities managed to move him towards the sea wall.

Video footage showed a police officer on a boat talking to the man as he held out a life preserver for him to hang onto. Officials are trying to get the man to comply and get him some help.

Around 10:30 a.m., marine units were able to get the man onto one of their boats, where he was apparently naked. The man was feet away from the sea wall when he finally got onto a police boat.

According to City of Miami Police, the man appeared to have a mental-related illness and was possibly under the influence.

Marine Patrol units are in the area of 770 Watson Island Drive to investigate the occurrence, said police.

Authorities are now treating him for any injuries. It remains unclear how this situation unfolded.

