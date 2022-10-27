NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of suspicious bags left at a North Miami Beach school have prompted a police response.

North Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene at C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue, Thursday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was also at the school to assess the situation.

Traffic near the school has been diverted and police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes until the incident is cleared.

@myNMBPolice Is currently on scene of a possible bomb threat where suspicious bags were left on the school property. @MiamiDadePD is currently on scene with their bomb squad assessing the situation. All precautionary measures have been taken to evacuate the school and surrounding — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 27, 2022

