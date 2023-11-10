NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were in the area of Northwest Miami-Dade after someone opened fire near a park.

According to police, a person being robbed shot their gun near Gwen Cherry Park, located at 7090 NW 22nd Ave., and fled along the train tracks nearby.

A park officer immediately established a perimeter and blocked off the area after they heard the gunfire.

Police said the person responsible for the shots explained they were defending themselves against a robbery attempt.

Authorities reportedly took an armed suspect, who matched the robber’s description, into custody.

