Police respond to shooting outside Miami nightclub; 2 hurt

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt outside a nightclub in Miami.

City of Miami Police arrived at the scene outside the District 3 nightclub along Northwest 25th Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said two men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

7News cameras captured video of shell casings scattered across the club’s parking lot.

It’s unclear if police have anybody in custody.

