Police respond to shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to reports of a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Officers could be seen investigating the area near Northeast Sixth Avenue and 150th Street, Thursday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have begun after three men in a black truck were talking to someone when shots were fired. One person stumbled across the street and ended up in the parking lot of a market across the street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are now searching for an older model black Dodge Ram truck, believed to have an aluminum tool box in the back.

The streets in the area have also been closed off while police investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.