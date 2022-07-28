HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is working a scene where a man has been seen walking around with a rifle.

The man was seen in the area of Second Avenue and East 53rd Street.

Police are urging people to stay inside their homes and to stay away from their windows.

