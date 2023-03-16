MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have swarmed Miami Northwestern Senior High School following reports of a fight on campus.

7News cameras captured several police cruisers parked near the campus entrance, Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, they were called to assist after some sort of fight broke out.

Parents of students were seen outside the school. Some said they witnessed several people being taken away in handcuffs.

Officers with Miami-Dade Schools Police told a 7News crew that they needed to stay back because they were still searching for someone.

Down the street from the school, near Northwest 71st Street and Seventh Avenue, police surrounded a Jeep. They took someone away in handcuffs at that location. It’s unclear whether that scene is related to what unfolded on campus.

