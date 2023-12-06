NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An exchange of gunfire led to a police investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade after thieves were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

According to police, the call was received around 5 a.m., Wednesday from someone living in an apartment complex at 8183 NW 8th St. after they heard loud noises outside.

Witnesses said two men were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter, pricey pieces of metal attached to cars.

Police said once the resident heard the commotion, he grabbed his gun and went outside where there was an exchange of gunfire.

The two thieves got into their car and drove away.

As police continue their investigation, preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured in this incident.

