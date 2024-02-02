NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to a medical emergency involving two children at the intersection of Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike extension.

On Friday around 2:30 a.m, authorities recieved an emergency call, leading to closures in the area as their investigation into the situation unfolded.

“Two children in cardiac arrest. One person is performing CPR on one child,” said one woman on dispatcher radio.

Another officer said, “The mom jumped off the highway onto the train tracks under right where we are.”

While these details were discussed among emergency personnel, no officials confirmation has been provided by the police.

As a result of this investigation, the ramp from North I-95 to Florida Turnpike North and the westbound Palmetto Expressway is closed off to traffic. Additionally, the investigation into the incident involves the train tacks underneath, affecting operations of the First Tri-Rail trains.

Authorities are set to update the media about the situation as soon as they convene and discuss what happened at the scene.

