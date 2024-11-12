KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police are investigating after a human head was reportedly found on a Key Biscayne beach.

The remains were reportedly found at 251 Crandon Blvd., Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the remains or whether they belong to a male or female.

Key Biscayne police are assisting with the investigation, but no further details have been released.

