HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bear was spotted in a suburban neighborhood in Homestead and it was caught on a resident’s Ring doorbell. The incident occurred around 10 p.m., Thursday.

The video, obtained by 7News, captured a bear wandering around a home at Isles of Oasis, a Homestead neighborhood located off 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive.

Police officers responded to the call and advised locals to avoid the bear if they encounter it.

This incident even prevented some people from leaving a nearby hospital.

Since the grizzly animal has been spotted, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, along with the Homestead Police Department, are still on the search for it.

