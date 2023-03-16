MIAMI (WSVN) - Police swarmed Miami Northwestern Senior High School following several fights at the school and an unrelated off-campus incident.

7News cameras captured several police cruisers parked near the campus entrance, Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, they were called to assist after fights broke out.

Officers with Miami-Dade Schools Police told a 7News crew that they needed to stay back because they were still searching for someone.

Parents of students were seen outside the school. They shared cellphone video showing a large group of students running and screaming on school grounds. They also shared a picture of a teacher or administrator trying to get the chaotic situation under control.

Parents said they are fed up with hearing about fights at Miami Northwestern.

After videos of the fights began surfacing on social media, community activists responded to the school. They asked Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres and the Miami-Dade School Board to take more action to get things under control.

“Do we need for a slew of kids to be murdered at one time in order for anybody to react to this school?” said community activist Tangie Sands. “Is that what we need? Are we going to sit back and wait for something to happen at Miami Northwestern Senior High School before anybody that’s in position that can do something about it [does]? You’re in position. Do something about it, stand up for our children.”

Down the street from the school, near Northwest 71st Street and Seventh Avenue, police surrounded a Jeep. They took someone away in handcuffs at that location. A gun was recovered at this scene.

Video showed a student being taken into custody by Miami-Dade Schools Police.

A spokesperson with M-DCPS confirmered there were some fights on campus, but no one was hurt.

Police officers have since left both scenes.

