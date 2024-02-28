Miami-Dade Police officers were at the scene in front of a food store after reports of a shooting that left one person dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday morning, a nearby school was forced into a lockdown as authorities investigated the area near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 92nd Street.

As a result of this incident, police set up a perimeter along 94th Street between Northwest 21st Street and 22nd Avenue after a suspect reportedly fled into the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one person is in custody, but the perimeter remains as police are unsure if there was another suspect involved in the shooting.

The deceased individual has not yet been identified.

Miami Central High School remains on lockdown as law enforcement continues its investigation.

