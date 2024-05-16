MIAMI (WSVN) - A burglary at a local restaurant led to dramatic police action in Miami, resulting in one arrest, early Thursday morning.

Officers were at El Jardin Latino Restaurant, located near Northwest 32nd Street and 17th Avenue in Miami, where video footage captured them with their guns drawn toward the building.

Authorities encountered a suspect, described as a man wearing all white, exiting the building. Video footage from the scene shows police surrounding the man who was quickly taken down. He was then taken to a local hospital.

“He got in to rob the place around 2:50 a.m., but police officers caught the crook who broke in so everything is fine now,” said one spokesperson.

Another man, wearing an orange t-shirt, was seen exiting the restaurant while waving handcuffs and pointing back inside the building, The connection of this man to the burglary remains unclear.

Details on this case are limited as police continue their investigation.

