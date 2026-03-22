MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police rescued a child from a canal in Miami Gardens Saturday after responding to a call about a missing child.

The incident took place near Northwest 199th Street.

Officials said that the 3-year-old boy was left inside a car with an adult had gotten out and was found by his mother in the Snake Creek Canal.

Miami Gardens Police saved the boy before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed him to the hospital.

The child is currently in stable condition.

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