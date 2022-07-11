MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a South Florida neighborhood had their cars broken into, and one victim said he has been targeted twice.

The sounds of shattering glass play in the background of surveillance cameras that caught the crooks in the act.

Residents along Northwest 105th Street in Miami Shores are fed up.

“It’s a shame and very disappointing just to watch the cameras back and see how unafraid they were,” said Elise Stewart.

“All the glass is on the floor, someone came and smashed the window,” said Helio Coelho.

Monday morning, many residents woke up to some serious damage.

Miami Shores Police reported that at least 22 vehicles were burglarized overnight with most of them on 105th between North Miami and Northwest Second avenues.

“I have four or five cameras at my house, and that’s not enough because they wear the mask, and I have alerts, people know they are being recorded, and they just don’t care,” said Coelho.

“Breaking into a car is a big deal,” said Louis Belhoste.

He said he and his neighbors have been hit over and over again.

“It’s crazy. It’s just like breaking windows, not even checking to see if the door is locked,” said Belhoste. “It’s just breaking windows and going in.”

Vehicle break-ins are a big problem across South Florida and have become common.

“When I came outside, my truck’s door was open. Everything was taken out of my vehicle,” said Tony Lopez.

A gated community in Miami Lakes was hit over the weekend. Thieves rummaged through dozens of rides along Northwest 87th Court early Sunday morning.

“They stole my two cellphones, my firearm, paperwork, stuff for my business,” said Lopez.

Surveillance video caught the crooks going from house to house, just like the other group did, a day later in Miami Shores.

“It’s happening a lot in the neighborhood, and we’re just tired of this, you know,” said Coelho.

“It’s disgusting, it’s disgusting how brazen they are,” said Stewart.

“Clearly they are not afraid. They are not afraid,” said a woman in a yellow shirt.

One neighbor said he got a good look at the car they were in, noting it was a white Volkswagen Passat.

If you have any information on this latest series of car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

