Police release video of teenage girl who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have shared a new clue in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police released surveillance video Monday that shows Brianna Claro getting into a blue four-door sedan with dark tints, possibly a Nissan Altima.

The teen was last seen along the 6000 block of Northwest 13th Street, at around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said Claro stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy school uniform sweater from the SEED School of Miami, khaki school pants and black Nike sliders.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

