HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a thief who stole merchandise from a Burlington store.

Newly released footage showed the suspect on Friday entering the store, located at 3895 W. 20th Ave.

When the suspect made his way inside, he stole about $5,000 worth of merchandise, which included purses and shoes.

This crime was not reported to police until Tuesday morning, which caused a delay for police investigating this case.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are urged to contact Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

