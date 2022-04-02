NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping to drum up leads in a cold case, where a mother was shot and killed.
They released surveillance video, Friday, of the gunman who shot up her house.
It happened in January of 2020, in the area of Northwest 128th Street and 18th Court in Northwest Miami-Dade.
The victim’s teenage son was also shot but survived. Her husband and other son were not hurt.
In addition to finding the shooters, detectives are also trying to determine a motive for the ambush.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.