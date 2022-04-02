NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping to drum up leads in a cold case, where a mother was shot and killed.

They released surveillance video, Friday, of the gunman who shot up her house.

HELP US CATCH A MURDERER! Segment – 34 🚨 Our Homicide Bureau detectives need your help to solve the murder of Ivelisse Alvarado Sanchez, that occurred on 1/26/20 in the area of NW 128 Street and NW 18 Court. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/dqyY7zThvc — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 2, 2022

It happened in January of 2020, in the area of Northwest 128th Street and 18th Court in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The victim’s teenage son was also shot but survived. Her husband and other son were not hurt.

In addition to finding the shooters, detectives are also trying to determine a motive for the ambush.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

