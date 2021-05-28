MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man who, they said, shot another man at a convenience store in Miami.

The crystal clear footage shows the subject’s face before he pulled a shirt over his mouth and nose to use as a face mask outside the business along Northwest 59th Street and Seventh Avenue, back in December.

The footage shows the man as he parked his scooter and walked into the store.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject got into a fight with the victim. During the altercation, they said, he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers said they have exhausted all leads in the case and are now asking the public for help in locating the man.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

