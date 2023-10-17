NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With no leads for more than a year and a half, police released a new clue in their search for a shooter.

According to officials, several rounds were fired at a man on Northwest 21st Court and 69th Terrace in April of last year.

Surveillance video showed the gunman getting in a car and driving off.

Forty-five-year-old Nathan Holloway later died at the hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.