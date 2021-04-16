Police release surveillance video of man in connection to 2 Miami Shores burglaries

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man who, they said, broke into two Miami Shores homes in broad daylight.

The security footage shows a man knocking on a door. According to Miami Shores Police, he asked the homeowners if they were interested in landscape work.

The video shows the man as he walked back to a Nissan Rogue where a driver was waiting for him.

Police said the man broke into a home near Northwest First Avenue and 102nd Street on Jan. 19, at around 3 p.m.

Detectives said a woman who was inside screamed at the time told them he ran off when she screamed.

Surveillance video from her neighbor captured that same SUV speeding away.

About 45 minutes later, police said, another home burglary was reported near Northeast 95th Street and Eighth Avenue. They said a window was forced open and the same vehicle was seen there as well.

Investigators said the SUV is a silver 2011 to 2013 Rogue.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the man’s whereabouts, call Miami Shores Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.