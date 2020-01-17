Police release surveillance video of car involved in deadly hit-and-run near Miami

NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have released surveillance video that, they said, captured the car involved in a hit-and-run near Miami that killed an elderly man, as they continue to search for the driver.

The footage shows a white car driving past what appears to be a drive-thru ATM near the scene of the Jan. 11 crash. Another camera captured the same vehicle driving across an intersection.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of that vehicle hit 73-year-old Ramon Rodriguez as he was crossing Southwest Eighth Street, near 44th Avenue, just after 6:40 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver then kept going.

Rigoberto Rodriguez, a friend of the victim, no relation, said he found the pedestrian.

“He was here, wedged between the wall and the bushes,” said Rodriguez through a translator, Tuesday evening. “He was hidden in there. You could barely see him. If it wasn’t for the light on my phone, I wouldn’t have been able to see him.”

Rigoberto said he remembered hearing a scream and running to the road where he found his friend’s cellphone, then his body.

Rigoberto recorded cellphone video of the crime scene later that night, after police roped off a section of Southwest Eighth Street.

Rodriguez’s family said the victim lived in the area and had purchased lottery tickets at a nearby gas station before he was struck.

“They hit him so hard that he flew almost 30 yards away,” said Luis Suarez, his son-in-law.

Surveillance video shows Rodriguez from a distance as he crossed the road moments before he was struck.

“To the person who hit my father-in-law, hit and run, please turn yourself in,” said Suarez.

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured several signs, including one that read “RIP Ramon,” placed on the ground where the victim was found.

“What happened to my father today could happen to anybody tomorrow,” said Suarez.

Dayamy Rodriguez, the victim’s daughter, said she desperately wants the driver involved or anybody with information to call police immediately.

“Now having this happen to him, I can’t believe it,” she said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

