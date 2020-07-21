Police release surveillance video of burglar in Miami home break-in

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man connected to a home burglary in Miami.

City of Miami Police released surveillance video of the subject seen lurking around the back of the house in the area of Northwest 47th Street and 19th Avenue, on March 22.

The homeowner said he noticed one of the windows of the home was open, and when he checked inside, he realized more than $900 worth of items had been taken.

“Very upset. The gate was locked. It was clear for nobody to go there,” said the homeowner.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

