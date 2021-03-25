Police release surveillance of fatal NW Miami-Dade shooting amid search for gunman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released surveillance video of a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two men dead, as they continue their search for the gunman.

According to investigators, shots where fired in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 76th Street, back in February.

Police said Abdul Gaskin Jr. was found dead at the scene, and Antwon Jefferson later died of his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

