Police release surveillance footage of robbers targeting Virginia Gardens home on Christmas Eve

VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help identifying two men who were caught on camera attempting to rob a home in Virginia Gardens on Christmas Eve.

The robbery occurred at a house near Northwest 40th Terrace and 60th Avenue, Dec. 24, 2019.

Surveillance video footage showed one of the crooks crawling across the front yard before the robbery.

They are then seen popping open a door, which triggered an alarm, prompting them to take off.

If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

