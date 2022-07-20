SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who, they said, targeted and inappropriately touched a woman in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in what was described as an attempted sexual battery case.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 55-year-old victim was out for a jog in the area of Southwest 96th Street and 148th Place at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the subject, a man in his 20s, approached her from behind, covered her mouth, touched her chest and private areas, and took off on foot.

Police are distributing a flyer with the sketch that was created from the detailed description the victim gave to investigators.

Investigators said the subject stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and blue jogging pants.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

