SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who, they said, targeted and inappropriately touched a woman in a Kendall neighborhood in what was described as an attempted sexual battery case.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was out for a jog in the area of Southwest 96th Street and 148th Place when the subject, a man in his 20s, approached her from behind, covered her mouth and touched her chest and private areas.

Detectives said the man fled the scene moments later.

Police are distributing a flyer with the sketch that was created from the detailed description the victim gave to investigators.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

