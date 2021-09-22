SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a person wanted for fraud.

They said she approached an elderly woman saying she had a winning lottery ticket, but she couldn’t cash it in because of her immigration status.

The 83-year-old victim agreed to give her $19,000 for it, which later turned out to be a dud.

The pair met in the parking lot of a supermarket along Southwest 87th Avenue and Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade.

If you recognize the person in that sketch, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

