Police release sketch of man whose burned body was found in trash near NE Miami-Dade apartments

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a critical clue hoping to identify a burned body that found outside an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted a computer-generated sketch of what they believe the victim looked like, after discovering a body in the rubble of a trash fire.

Investigators think the victim was between 20 and 30 years old, stood 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had a slim build.

The body was found Friday after a fire was put out at the Cottage Cove Apartments, along Northeast First Place and 188th Street.

If you recognize this person, contact Miami-Dade Police.

