PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police have released a sketch of a man who, they said, was responsible for an alarming attack on a woman in Palmetto Bay.

Investigators said the assailant behind Wednesday’s incident was wearing all black, including a ski mask.

Detectives said the 30-year-old victim told officers she was walking near Southwest 168th Street and 91st Avenue when the man approached her armed with a knife.

The woman said the assailant forced her into a field where he tried to sexually assault her before she was able to escape.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

